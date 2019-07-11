As Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Price Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $38.25 Million; Loews Raised Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Value Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $10.08 during the last trading session, reaching $298. About 51,335 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 6,387 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $313,752 activity. The insider Trefler Leon sold 1,541 shares worth $81,673. 1,500 shares were sold by PYLE MICHAEL R, worth $84,945.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.18 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $32.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 44,521 shares. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 38,294 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor owns 52,244 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 86 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Us Natl Bank De reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 97,168 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 3,670 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 26,387 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 41,685 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 7,109 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

