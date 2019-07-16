As Pegasystems (PEGA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Stake in Service International (SCI) by $3.85 Million as Share Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 661,042 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 187,921 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Announces New Unsecured Credit Agreement – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Service Corporation International Honors 2018 Service Excellence Award Winners – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W holds 6,738 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 813,963 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.04% or 117,547 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc has invested 0.36% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 360,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 30,632 shares. 253,568 are owned by Clough Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Trexquant Lp accumulated 40,305 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 68,660 shares. 300 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 10,147 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 160,622 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Tiaa Cref owns 521,047 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 14,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Leading Enterprises That Create Organizational Change – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Sees Sales Growth, but Not Profits, in 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pegasystems Appoints Christopher Lafond to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $232,079 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $84,945 was made by PYLE MICHAEL R on Friday, February 1. Trefler Leon sold $81,673 worth of stock or 1,541 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap stated it has 0.35% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Parametrica Limited has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Verition Fund Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 18,111 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.97% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 5,208 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.13% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Raymond James Associates owns 14,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 282,654 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 21,605 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,032 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,452 shares.