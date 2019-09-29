As Pegasystems (PEGA) Market Valuation Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $15.68 Million; Steelcase Class A (SCS) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $944,894

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 218,837 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Class A (SCS) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 55,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 379,590 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, down from 435,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 747,191 shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

