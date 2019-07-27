As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Price Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.99 Million; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lifted Holding by $475,904

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 1.66 million shares traded or 64.12% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. $29,014 worth of stock was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. 14,350 shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT, worth $226,156 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Automotive Powers MG Hector, India’s First Internet Car – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Moves in a New Direction – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,051 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blair William Il accumulated 49,482 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 13,108 shares. Daiwa Sb owns 670,919 shares. Financial Counselors owns 12,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canal Ins Co has 1.26% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aperio Lc holds 0% or 17,177 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca invested in 37,000 shares. Pnc Serv Grp reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 90,595 shares. Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 99,436 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Inc has 341,558 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.05 million shares. Proshare Limited Com owns 54,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.64% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Regions Corporation has 10,915 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 7,614 shares. Comm Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 14,470 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 46,556 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 632,872 were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 56,354 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated invested in 20,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio.