As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $10.72 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Boosted Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 345,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,735 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 881,827 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares to 88,257 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $40.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

