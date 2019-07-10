As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Price Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $3.99 Million Its Position; Scott & Selber Increases Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 239,596 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 545,685 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3,910 shares. Northern owns 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 4.48M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 9,468 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 42,551 shares. 453 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 23,267 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 56,354 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated invested in 20,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl owns 19,523 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 42,624 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 717,735 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Prudential Fincl reported 791,029 shares stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 13,388 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares to 133,556 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY).

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.41 million for 8.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares valued at $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Company reported 0.17% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 3,550 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 39,477 shares. Edgestream Partners LP invested 2.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 28,873 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 190,520 shares. 5,776 were reported by Menta Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 199,385 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 83 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,337 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 575 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 13,207 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

