As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Price Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Holding by $10.13 Million; As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 97,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 824,378 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 617,080 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH also sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,074 shares to 3,178 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 51,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,369 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 5,712 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 1.22 million shares. Paloma Prtn Company reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Trust reported 0.05% stake. 8,038 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 17,306 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moody Bank Tru Division holds 308 shares. Cadence Management Lc holds 33,285 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 71,823 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,043 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paychex, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Total Revenue Growth of 12% to $3.8 Billion for the Fiscal Year – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel sells Onyx Hotel for $58.3M – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Prorated Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – September 3, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.