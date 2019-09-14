As Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stock Value Declined, American Assets Investment Management Increased by $420,000 Its Position; Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Value Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.42 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 523 are owned by Ftb. 2,643 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Co owns 17,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 265,693 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 55,643 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr accumulated 18,675 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 34,753 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,216 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.14% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 1.16M shares. Penn Mngmt Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 107,552 shares. Lasalle Invest Limited Liability Company holds 2.23 million shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. 16,698 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Moving to 4747 Bethesda Avenue – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pebblebrook to move HQ to high-profile Bethesda Ave. property – Washington Business Journal” published on March 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 808,644 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Invesco has 615,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 15,600 shares. Teton Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 872,825 shares. Wilen Invest Management Corporation has 0.17% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 39,548 shares. Cap Ww reported 5.72 million shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 691 shares. Next Financial Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Moreover, Zebra Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 30,103 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.40 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: The Dividend Cut Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.