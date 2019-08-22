As Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stock Price Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered by $4.78 Million Its Holding; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Forward Management Raised Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 410,418 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.10M shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.52 million for 8.29 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

