As Peapack (PGC) Valuation Rose, Salzhauer Michael Increased by $526,396 Its Position; Fmr Decreased Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $25.93 Million as Shares Declined

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 20,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 137,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 117,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 76,102 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 11.84 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.77 million, down from 13.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 67,054 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 5,520 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.19 million shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 7,649 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Elizabeth Park Advsrs stated it has 0.93% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). International Gp has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 220,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd owns 8,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 279,733 are held by Philadelphia Co. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 53,539 shares. Seidman Lawrence B reported 176,191 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,032 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.33% or 100,800 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 856,140 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc owns 25,525 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 185,256 shares. Abrams Management Lp holds 12.5% or 25.00M shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr owns 0.06% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 30,038 shares. Stonehill Management Lc accumulated 6.54M shares or 35.07% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 87,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 20,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 450,545 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.33 million shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department owns 159 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).