As Peapack (PGC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Has Boosted Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 45.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 160,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 463,143 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, up from 303,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 42,355 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 69,559 shares to 517,372 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 14,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,559 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 30,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 29,114 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc owns 6,889 shares. Sei invested in 15,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Endicott Management invested in 500,000 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Boston Prns holds 0.03% or 768,301 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cacti Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.12% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.23 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 212,709 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Mngmt Communication has 25,484 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 36,753 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 11,614 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 98,324 shares. Ww Invsts reported 56.90M shares. Gru accumulated 2.94M shares. 8,113 are owned by Saturna Corp. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.09% or 35,044 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,357 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hendershot Investments owns 7,200 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 20,000 were reported by Sarasin & Prns Llp.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,190 shares to 51,348 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.62 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

