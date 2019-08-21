As Peapack (PGC) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $986,908; Exelon Corp. (EXC) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Stake by $9.03 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 73.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 180,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 64,294 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 244,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 205,181 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 37,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 765,107 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, down from 803,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 3,307 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,497 shares to 236,539 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 979 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Twin Mngmt owns 230,600 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.19% or 7.03 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 7,806 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 913 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 70,909 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. Asset One holds 644,345 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 415,319 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. West Family Invs Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 40,334 shares. Barnett & Co Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 121,005 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 29,800 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp. 81,325 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Invesco Limited holds 23,012 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citigroup stated it has 9,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 20,447 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 4,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,941 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 163,195 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $212.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 489,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.68M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.