As Peapack (PGC) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Has Decreased Stake by $986,908; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Has Raised by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 37,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 765,107 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, down from 803,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 85,171 shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 13.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cannell Peter B Company invested in 8,171 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 115,968 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 4,000 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 300 shares. Legal General Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,527 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 13,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 33,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 24,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 8,225 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 203,837 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 9,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability has 0.95% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Group holds 2.06 million shares. Aviance Ptnrs Llc holds 0.64% or 56,195 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,347 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Co accumulated 5,464 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 112,092 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.39 million shares. Central Comml Bank And Trust invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Estabrook Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kahn Brothers Gru De reported 1,664 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability accumulated 6,050 shares. New York-based Antipodean Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Victory Management has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).