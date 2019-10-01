As Peapack (PGC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Cut Position by $665,718 as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 29,461 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 41,074 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 44,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares to 195,619 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1.04 million shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 2,278 shares. Ancora Lc stated it has 13,459 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 833,042 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 193,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 9,858 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 11,011 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 20,748 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,497 shares. 3,450 were accumulated by Wright Ser Incorporated. Moreover, Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 8,572 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Company. Stifel Fin invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Utd Fire Group Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,000 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 14.61 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 2,580 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company reported 22,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Lc has 20,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 22,392 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% or 19,349 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 7,767 shares. Northern owns 256,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 117,459 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Co. Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 26,301 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 463,143 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

