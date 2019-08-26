As Peapack (PGC) Share Value Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Has Lifted Position by $1.98 Million; Oarsman Capital Position in Arrow Electronics (ARW) Decreased as Valuation Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 493,900 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 149,531 shares traded or 123.85% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Christopher Rozewski Has Been Announced as One of Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Fuel Tech (FTEK) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lassus Wherley Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bridgeway Management invested in 95,862 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 110 shares. Endicott Mngmt Co, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 33,707 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Capital LP has 0.15% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Fmr Limited holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 45,763 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 7,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 135,250 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 67,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,548 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 124,164 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,988 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 4,190 shares. Prudential holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 396,114 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 0.34% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi accumulated 693,407 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc invested in 17,260 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.07% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 22,172 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co reported 32,033 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 114,621 shares. Intl Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 185,358 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 3,304 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 55 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru Com.