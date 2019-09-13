As Peapack (PGC) Share Value Rose, Condor Capital Management Decreased by $901,376 Its Holding; Baldwin Brothers Position in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted by $2.51 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 16,530 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15377.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $380.01. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,177 shares to 127,539 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 117,459 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 12,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,240 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Limited has invested 1.02% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,946 shares. Endicott invested 12.55% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,993 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0% or 12,300 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,900 shares. Boston Prns reported 768,301 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 134,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 463,143 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 256,650 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 753 shares to 3,807 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 10,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,659 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).