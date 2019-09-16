As Peapack (PGC) Market Value Rose, Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Share Value Declined, Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 168,721 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 51,902 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Mig Cap Lc has invested 4.52% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Amer Cap Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 36,745 shares. Parkside Bank & accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 53,588 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 661,682 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 303,329 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Company invested in 31,229 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 14,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny has invested 0.87% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fmr Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 760 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 10,300 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 28,671 shares to 72,445 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Sei Invests Company invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 57,000 shares. Pitcairn reported 10,500 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 11,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 11,841 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 45,583 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 87,677 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 14,400 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 134,785 shares. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 24,845 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 782,273 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. 134 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Cannell Peter B reported 8,171 shares stake.