As Peapack (PGC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Cut Holding; Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Boosted Watsco (WSO) Holding

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 123,208 shares traded or 69.94% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,909 shares to 221,458 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SIL, KRE – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lassus Wherley Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires June Ryan, Senior Managing Director & Senior Trust Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Ltd Co holds 2.57% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Basswood Cap Ltd accumulated 0.88% or 504,372 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 353,720 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 1,336 shares. 24,915 were reported by Systematic Management Lp. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 18,922 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2,580 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 134 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. First Advsrs LP owns 43,146 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 110 shares. Pitcairn Communications accumulated 10,500 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 44,914 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 142,615 shares. 30,600 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.