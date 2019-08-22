As Peapack (PGC) Market Valuation Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.13 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group Inc

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 351,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 706,229 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 50,577 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Co Asset Us invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 3,551 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,345 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 3,516 shares. Monetary Management Gru Incorporated stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,226 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1,626 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.76% or 35,514 shares. Madison stated it has 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rnc Cap Llc accumulated 184,412 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,619 shares. Aspen Mgmt invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 129,762 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 4,591 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has 7,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 123,910 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 28,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 418,268 shares. Teton Advsr, New York-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Seidman Lawrence B stated it has 3.76% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 61,754 are owned by D E Shaw And Com. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 66,055 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 8,239 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ejf Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 43,864 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.