As Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Share Price Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; As Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 81,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.42M, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 523,713 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 43,177 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 649,166 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $68.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 18,986 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 110,330 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 488,300 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 12,610 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 56,504 shares. 39,368 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 488 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 54,391 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 454,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 20,500 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,179 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 77 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,400 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 21,189 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 2.96M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 160,149 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Morgan Stanley reported 8,762 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% stake. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co has 920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 207 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 10,956 shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability Company owns 19,327 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.