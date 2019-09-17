As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Lowered Stake; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 137,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 324,166 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 461,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 613,623 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 324,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 300,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $103.51. About 596,675 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 659,000 shares to 42.34M shares, valued at $596.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 421,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,390 shares, and cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 88,721 shares. Strategic Svcs Incorporated owns 54,296 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.2% or 362,002 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ameriprise Financial reported 724,010 shares. 112,400 were accumulated by Product Ptnrs Ltd. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.6% or 12,579 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 3,294 shares in its portfolio. 104,451 are held by Eastern Retail Bank. 3,436 are owned by Shufro Rose And Commerce Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 2,348 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 8,806 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0% or 917 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Lauck Lance also sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.75M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About PDC Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shares of PDC Energy Surge on Acquisition of SRC Energy Announcement – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.