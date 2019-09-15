As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Share Value Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Stake by $353,340; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Annex Advisory Services Has Lowered Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 8,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 22,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 12,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.43M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SRC Energy Inc. to PDC Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigating SRC Energy Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. 500 shares were sold by Lauck Lance, worth $22,500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,754 shares to 4,876 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 195,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,198 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 6,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 12,206 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 826,052 shares. New York-based Qs has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Pnc Group Inc owns 3,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Mason Street Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 106,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Goldman Sachs holds 1.91M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 42,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 84,321 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,662 shares. 10,764 were reported by Holderness Investments. Asset One Limited reported 521,292 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 1,477 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 53,095 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 24,300 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Federated Pa owns 79,451 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 34,995 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 27,331 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.52% stake. Sanders Capital Limited Liability reported 4.63M shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,530 shares. Rech Mngmt has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 45,850 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,582 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).