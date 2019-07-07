As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Share Price Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lifted by $1.92 Million Its Position; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position as Stock Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 47,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,282 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 129,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 768,944 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.88M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94 million on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.21M shares. 11,751 were accumulated by First Business Financial Service Incorporated. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 11,085 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.03% or 197,025 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 188 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv invested in 3,000 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 24,109 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 67,748 shares. 7.77 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 241,154 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bp Public Limited invested in 140,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). James Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Endurance Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 100 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $276,685 activity. 1,500 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $51,315 were sold by Crisafio Anthony J. $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 91,900 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Agf Inc reported 0% stake. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 57,471 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% or 140,000 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Ltd owns 146,865 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 47,523 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 3.50 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 22,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 91,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 102,042 shares. Birch Run Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.75% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 19,289 shares to 211,355 shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 36,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,660 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

