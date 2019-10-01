As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Market Value Declined, Holder Pier Capital Increased Its Stake; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Value Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.27 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 12,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $11.44 during the last trading session, reaching $285.71. About 458,788 shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 10,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 208,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, up from 197,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 1.30 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 35,760 shares to 105,337 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 7,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,633 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity. 500 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $22,500 were sold by Lauck Lance.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 11,342 shares to 26,142 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 56,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.58M for 15.87 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.