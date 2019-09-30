As Pcm (PCMI) Valuation Rose, Weber Alan W Trimmed by $2.90 Million Its Stake; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Crosslink Capital Cut Holding by $6.35 Million

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.66. About 1.88M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PCMI vs. FNKO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PCM to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 18, 2019 – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Momentum Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCM Partners with RingCentral to Bring Cloud Communications Solutions to Enterprises – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares to 79,230 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 110,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.