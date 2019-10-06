As Pcm (PCMI) Valuation Rose, Weber Alan W Decreased by $2.90 Million Its Stake; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 6,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 31,000 shares to 801,993 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1,857 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Liability. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 30,701 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 252 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 13,346 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.37% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc stated it has 9,026 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 17,840 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,564 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc owns 266,109 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,122 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,187 shares to 103,074 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

