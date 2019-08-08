As Pcm (PCMI) Valuation Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lowered by $5.30 Million Its Position; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $438,743

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 14,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 31,084 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 181,709 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Partners Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 131,346 are held by Rampart Investment Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,900 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.06% or 6,313 shares. Brave Asset Management has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Berkshire Money Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,586 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability owns 6,255 shares. Hexavest holds 0.52% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 5,247 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.28% or 9.95M shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 8,588 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 22,318 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 4 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AAXJ) by 13,441 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 28,514 shares to 231,938 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metropolitan Bank Hld by 36,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).