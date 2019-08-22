As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $5.30 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding Has Increased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.03. About 265,455 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 73,050 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,792 were reported by Polar Capital Llp. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 43,496 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 3,492 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.59% or 36,108 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.78% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,064 shares. 43,115 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Moreover, Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 0.35% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,355 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank stated it has 54,592 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment Management invested in 1.13% or 20,732 shares. Jennison Lc reported 1.10M shares. Prudential invested in 639,283 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.36% or 6,760 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 73,809 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bg Staffing by 45,626 shares to 277,823 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esquire Financial Hld by 38,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW).