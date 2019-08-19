As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 337,853 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 107,995 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mack-Cali to sell 56-building portfolio for $487.5M – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Four Mack-Cali board nominees step down – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ISS backs 3 of Bow Street’s 4 nominees for Mack-Cali board – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Long Pond Ltd Partnership holds 449,751 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,700 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 114,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,713 shares. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Amer Natl Co Tx stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Prelude Cap Ltd Com reported 117,858 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 76,206 shares. Citigroup holds 76,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 3,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 299,490 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 390,540 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) on Behalf of PCM Shareholders and Encourages PCM Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PCM, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PCM to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 175,722 shares to 785,320 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical by 237,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI).