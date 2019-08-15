As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $5.30 Million; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $307,881

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.54 million shares traded or 51.51% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 154,405 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,732 shares to 124,610 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Op Bancorp.

