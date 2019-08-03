As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $5.30 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $36.05 Million as Stock Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 107,231 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5255. About 9.44M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 45,043 shares to 264,715 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metropolitan Bank Hld by 36,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Capital Bank.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).