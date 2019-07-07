As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Declined, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $5.30 Million; As Manulife Financial (MFC) Shares Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 904,665 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 186,617 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 71,426 shares to 445,746 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 38,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Cheap Microcap Stocks – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCMI vs. FNKO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why NRC Group Holdings, PCM, and Krystal Biotech Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small-Cap ETFs & Stocks Beating Russell 2000 – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.