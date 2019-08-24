As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $5.30 Million; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Burney Co Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET

Burney Co decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, down from 101,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.95. About 3.51 million shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 11,882 shares to 59,444 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 43,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 12,540 are held by Bath Savings Trust. Montag And Caldwell Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 311,171 shares. 10,040 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.08% or 107,829 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% or 8,990 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.15% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 69,161 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 204,178 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 58 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Lc has 0.26% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 19,020 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 1,050 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 2,944 shares. Haverford Fincl Services holds 2,750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,809 shares to 16,846 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 18,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).