As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Holding; Green Street Investors Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Boosted by $6.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares to 387,857 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 135,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation has 401,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 50,178 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 250,452 shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 23,839 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4.88M shares. Asset Mngmt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,940 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.03% or 6,450 shares. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 217,063 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 71,969 shares.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “B. Riley Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to PCM on its $581 Million Sale to Insight Enterprises – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insight Enterprises Completes Acquisition of PCM, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NSIT’s PIPE Deal Will Cost Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.