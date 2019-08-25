As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake; Fiduciary Counselling Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Upped by $376,350

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prns holds 0.2% or 134,938 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,798 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,243 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.12% or 43,011 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,591 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 169,491 shares. Nikko Asset Americas owns 0.21% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 308,730 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Westpac reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 2.41% stake. Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,106 shares. Bb&T Limited invested 0.16% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.