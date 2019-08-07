As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $5.30 Million; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Share Value Declined, Inca Investments Decreased by $7.67 Million Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 125,825 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36M, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 71,311 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 45,043 shares to 264,715 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 46,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.41 million for 12.84 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.

