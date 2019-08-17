As Pcm (PCMI) Share Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $5.30 Million; Kempner Capital Management Has Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Share Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 107,995 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 1.82 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Frontier Mngmt invested in 1,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,230 were reported by Sun Life. Kempner Cap Management invested in 7,860 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Boys Arnold & reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 141,163 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,454 shares or 1% of the stock. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Southeast Asset accumulated 1,254 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 54,930 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bragg Advsrs invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smith Salley & Assoc holds 51,711 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Veritas Investment Llp reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

