As Pcm (PCMI) Share Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $5.30 Million; Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Position by $450,300 as Valuation Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 538,007 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity. 4.31M shares valued at $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC had sold 4.79 million shares worth $96.76M on Tuesday, March 5.

