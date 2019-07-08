As Pcm (PCMI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed by $5.30 Million Its Position; Ashford Capital Management Increased Its Kinder Morgan Holdco (KMI) Holding by $1.65 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (KMI) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 82,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,083 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 66,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 6.68 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 164,414 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

