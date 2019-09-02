As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding; Fbl Finl Group Cl A Cl A (FFG) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Upped Stake by $320,912 as Stock Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A Cl A (FFG) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 26,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 13,882 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FFG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.30% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). First Tru Advisors LP owns 18,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,838 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Strs Ohio stated it has 10,100 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 10,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co owns 187,178 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 56,113 shares to 618,451 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New S (NYSE:CXP) by 16,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,910 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 79,197 shares to 684,354 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Ajax Corp by 43,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific City Financial.

