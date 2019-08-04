As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Position as Market Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 107,231 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 524,641 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial by 29,070 shares to 166,463 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 121,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.