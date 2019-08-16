As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $5.30 Million; Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Mantech Intl (MANT) Holding by $8.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 207,184 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 165,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 235,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 114,876 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Appoints Bryce Pippert as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mission Solutions & Services Group’s Federal Civilian Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ManTech to Acquire Kforce Government Solutions Nasdaq:MANT – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Launches Cyber Innovation Center to Serve U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Mission – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 404,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Loomis Sayles Co LP reported 367 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 6,419 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bancshares has 15,498 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50,326 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Bessemer stated it has 68,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 18,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 2,262 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 442,023 shares. 9,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Metropolitan Life Co invested in 0.01% or 10,725 shares.