As Pcm (PCMI) Market Valuation Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut by $5.30 Million Its Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Maintains Position in Ares Capital (ARCC)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 248,250 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 41,645 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.02% or 32,400 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bard Assoc Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 110,037 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 77,456 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Freestone Cap Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hbk Invests LP has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.22% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bruni J V And Co Co owns 2.42 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,637 shares. Essex Incorporated has 33,433 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640 on Thursday, August 1.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Medical Reit by 88,297 shares to 481,644 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esquire Financial Hld by 38,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI).

