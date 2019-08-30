As Pc (PCTI) Stock Declined, Holder Awm Investment Company Lowered Stake; As Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock Value Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Upped Stake by $547,965

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 189,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 168,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 433,702 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 190,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 227,447 shares traded or 155.43% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 13,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 5.29M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 51,915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 28,147 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 133 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 18,710 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 993 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,370 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 65,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 206,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 32,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 36,514 shares. Comerica Bank owns 0.02% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 167,493 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares to 50,141 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 20,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,920 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. Shares for $4,980 were bought by McGowan Kevin J on Wednesday, June 5. Bacastow Shelley J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650 on Wednesday, June 12.

