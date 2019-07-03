As Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Peconic Partners Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 23,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 715,598 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, up from 692,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 17,191 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 0.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 800 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

