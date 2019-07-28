As Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $6.89 Million; As Gw Phrma Plc (GWPH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Raised Its Stake

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (GWPH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Gw Phrma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 351,343 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 0.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why GW Pharmaceuticals’ Rally Is Set To Continue – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock GW Pharmaceuticals Dropped 10.5% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $303.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 2.53M shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Arrow Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,536 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Tower Research (Trc) accumulated 891 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 47,584 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited reported 52,378 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Com has 0.24% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). M&T Bancorp Corporation has 46,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Company reported 21,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 11,732 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Rech reported 775,525 shares stake.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.42M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.