As Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Market Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Boosted Its Holding; Cambridge Trust Company Increases Position in Watsco (WSO)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 975.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 905,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The institutional investor held 998,432 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 92,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 11,118 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 17,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 64,519 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 46,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 111,766 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,325 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 41,149 shares. Blackrock reported 3.74 million shares. 86,571 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,710 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research owns 118,044 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr invested in 0.02% or 2,423 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridges Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,930 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 324,577 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 35,737 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44,521 shares to 170,555 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,449 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.87, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold PBFX shares while 3 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.97 million shares or 164.55% more from 13.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 27,755 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,658 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation owns 60,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 14,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has 70,625 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 457,995 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 19,383 shares. Adirondack Research Mngmt holds 0.51% or 33,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3.66M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.93M shares. M&T State Bank holds 46,800 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $108,280 activity. Davis Karen Berriman also bought $98,942 worth of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares.