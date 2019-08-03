As Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Holding by $6.89 Million; Diversified Trust Co Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc analyzed 328,062 shares as the company's stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 38,958 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 891 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Cohen Steers reported 0.01% stake. M&T Savings Bank owns 46,800 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 52,378 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,978 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 53,305 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Jane Street Gp Limited Com reported 53,830 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Ltd has invested 0.24% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 4,968 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Research has invested 0.31% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 2.53M shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.99M shares to 8.80M shares, valued at $125.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).