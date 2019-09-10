As Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.39 Million; Foundry Partners Upped Its Holding in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) as Valuation Declined

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 465,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $2.495. About 17.03 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 113,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 18,568 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.96 million shares to 23.73M shares, valued at $485.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,280 activity. Jones Bruce A. bought 450 shares worth $9,338.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $30.05M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.73% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. 1,250 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares with value of $2,138 were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason. Shares for $47,500 were bought by Bott Julian Mark.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 75,750 shares to 388,350 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 138,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,125 shares, and cut its stake in Olympic Steel Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZEUS).