As Pbf Energy (PBF) Valuation Declined, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $942,027

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 97,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, down from 107,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 0.2% or 8,690 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 264,637 shares. 7,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.61% or 102,448 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft & Assoc holds 1.61% or 191,210 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Piedmont Invest invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). E&G Advisors Lp stated it has 43,552 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.47% or 50,755 shares. California-based Guardian has invested 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Limited reported 9,021 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrustâ€™s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA).